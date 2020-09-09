Jesse James Nichols passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born to James and Carrie Nichols on December 9, 1958, in San Bernardino, California. In July 2003, Jesse joined New Hope MBC and married Vicki Lee. The couple donated their time, skills and passion to the service of others. Viewing: 9/10/2020 2p 4p: 738 East Highland, San Bernardino, California 92404. Homegoing: Live streamed 9/11/2020 11:00a. Call Community Memorial Chapel (909) 713-2093 for the link.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.