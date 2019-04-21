|
|
JESSE NAPOLEON JAMES Jesse Napoleon James, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was married to Willie M. James for 57 years. His wife preceded him in death. He leaves to mourn his three children, four grandchildren, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, two brothers, a god-daughter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and many friends. Jesse was employed by Patton State Hospital for approximately 50 years. He was also employed by San Bernardino County Mental Health for approximately 18 years. Funeral Arrangements: Viewing scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2019 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary 3520 E Washington Colton CA 92324. Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1575 West 17th Street San Bernardino, CA 92411.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 21, 2019