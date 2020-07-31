January 22, 1928 - July 20, 2020 Jesus, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. He was born in Dos Cabezas, AZ to the late Jesus and Maria Lopez. He served in the United States Air Force where he became a fireman/paramedic. After the Air Force he became a civilian fireman. He was a resident of Ontario for 61 years. He retired in 1979 but continued to work as a handyman for several years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther in 2016. He was a loving father to Catherine Narez (Ron), Michael Lopez, Patricia Oldford (Jeff) and Carol Lopez. Proud grandfather of Michael Lopez II, Joseph Narez, Ryan Narez, Lindsay Lopez, Jeffrey Oldford II, Elaine Oldford, and Justin Narez. He is also survived by his brother, Peter Lopez, of Upland and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family of Jesus would like to thank the caregivers of Mountain View Centers in Claremont for their patience and understanding and caring for our father. Draper Mortuary in Ontario is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-19 services will be private.





