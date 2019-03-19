|
|
JESUS PEREZ CALDERILLA 1928- 2019 Jesus Perez Calderilla, 90, born September 15, 1928 in Colton, California passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in Rialto, California. He is survived by his wife Elodia whom he married on June 11, 1950. Surviving children are Deborah Calderilla, Delia & Ken Stevenson, Donna & B.J. Patterson and DeAnna & Ken Bryant who gave him 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Jesus, known by his friends as Jess, proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, retired from the Rialto Unified School District and enjoyed a part time career as a barber. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church 12745 Oriole Ave, Grand Terrace, CA 92313 a reception will immediately follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 19, 2019