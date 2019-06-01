|
02/03/1939 - 05/21/2019 Jillainne Yolanda Bubeck went home to be with the Lord in the late night hours of May 21, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born on February 3, 1939 in Duluth, Minnesota to Claude and Genevieve Burr. She had 5 sisters and 1 brother: Claudia, Judie, Jackie, Pamela, Penny and Butch. She spent her childhood years in Fon-du-Lac, Minnesota before moving to San Bernardino, CA. She attended Pacific High School and graduated in 1957. She married her childhood sweetheart, Frank Leroy Bubeck on July 16, 1959 at the home of Rose and Julius Bubeck. Aside from being a loving mother and wife, Jill worked at Bits-n-Pieces Fabric shop and later in the Canteen at Patton State Hospital. Her hobbies included sewing, crafting, crossword puzzles and reading. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make jokes. Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Genevieve and her sisters Judie and Jackie. She leaves behind her brother Butch, sisters Pam and Penny, her husband Frank, children Andy, Rusty and Roy as well as two grandchildren, Laycee and Staycee Bubeck. While she may be gone from this earth, she will live forever in our hearts. Mom, we love you and will truly miss you. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 1, 2019