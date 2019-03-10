Home

James L Brickley passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in San Clemente on January 28, 2019 a couple of months short of his 91st birthday. Jim lived a full and robust life. Many will remember him as a teacher, Vice Principal and Principal of Pacific High School in San Bernardino, CA. Jim was also a successful rancher, General Contractor, businessman and a true inspiration and mentor to countless people.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, Daughters; Debra Brickley, Jennifer Cline Collins , Julia Cline Newcomb and Joetta Cline. His sons; Tim, Mo, Mike Tom and Shane Brickley. Services are private.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
