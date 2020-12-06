February 3, 1944 - November 27, 2020 Jim Brost was born in Seattle, Washington to loving parents Otto and Agatha Brost. On 11/27, after enduring a long illness, Jim peacefully went to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his sister Judy Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Brost, his siblings Jerome Brost, and Jan Mitchell his children Angelique Barnum, Jim Brost, Kathy Guthrie, Julie Balzer, Wayne Daffern and Nancy Meisner, 16 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Jim was also a proud member of Purpose Church in Pomona. He entered his Heavenly home and is at peace.





