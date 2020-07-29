1/1
Joan Elinor (Tracy) Templeton
Joan Elinor (Tracy) Templeton Age 92, of Upland, California, passed away on July 13, 2020, after a period of failing health, at her home in Whittier, California. She was born in Upland, California in 1927. She graduated from Chaffey High School in 1945. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, of 45 years, daughter Jan Towler and granddaughter Erin Towler. She is survived by son Michael Tiberg (Janice), daughter Kimberlee Huggins (Michael), step sons Steven, David and Jef, and son-in-law Norm Towler. She had 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She worked for Chaffey Unified School District as an Administrative Secretary, and was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Upland. She was a lover of hats, going to tea, and the Victorian Era. She was an avid fan of baseball and would listen to one game on her radio while watching another game on TV. She has traveled to Scotland, England and Wales, but her favorite place was her home at Christmas time, with all her family there. There are no services planned due to Covid-19 restrictions. If you would like to donate to a charity of your choice in Joan's name, the family would be very appreciative.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
