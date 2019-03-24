|
JOAN F. JONES Of Alta Loma passed away on March 14, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born October 25, 1942 in Coalinga, CA. After graduating from West Hills College in Coalinga, she worked for Lockheed Aircraft Corp. in Burbank, Lockheed Aircraft Service in Ontario and Bernell Hydraulics in Rancho Cucamonga. Joan lived at her home in Alta Loma for 48 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William A. Jones of Alta Loma. She is also survived by her sister Gladys Mottier, nieces Debra Cathey and Rhonda Garness, all of Alta Loma and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services were held and internment is in the Sunset mausoleum at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 24, 2019