Home

POWERED BY

Services
Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
For more information about
Joan Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan F. Jones


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan F. Jones Obituary
JOAN F. JONES Of Alta Loma passed away on March 14, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born October 25, 1942 in Coalinga, CA. After graduating from West Hills College in Coalinga, she worked for Lockheed Aircraft Corp. in Burbank, Lockheed Aircraft Service in Ontario and Bernell Hydraulics in Rancho Cucamonga. Joan lived at her home in Alta Loma for 48 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William A. Jones of Alta Loma. She is also survived by her sister Gladys Mottier, nieces Debra Cathey and Rhonda Garness, all of Alta Loma and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services were held and internment is in the Sunset mausoleum at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Draper Mortuary
Download Now