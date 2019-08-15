San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
JOAN MARIE MORRISSEY Joan Marie Morrissey, 51, of Norco, CA, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Riverside, CA. She is survived by her parents, Brian & Janet Morrissey of Banning, CA, brothers and sisters-in-law, Sean & Veronica Morrissey and Michael & Izabella Morrissey. Mass of the Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral Catholic Church, San Bernardino, CA with private interment at Banning District Cemetery, Banning, CA. Memorials may be left in Joan's name to Easter Seals, 1737 Atlantic Ave., Suite 9, Riverside, CA; 92507, ATTN: Edna Napier. On-line condolences may be left at www.bobbittchapel.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
