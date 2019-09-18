|
JOAN E. (PETERSON) NELSON Joan Nelson loving wife and mother of two passed away September 9,2019. Joan was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Burdette and Florence (Harberts) Peterson. She graduated from Worthington High school in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Nelson on December 28, 1952. The Nelsons' moved to Redlands California in 1967. Joan was employed by Harris Company of Redland as Personnel Manager for many years. She was active in Redlands Chamber of Commerce and Redlands 2000. As a member of American Business Womens Association, Joan received the ABWA Woman of the Year in 1981 and Business woman of the year in 1990. Joan and husband Tom ran the Bootery in Redlands till retirement in 1999. Joan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by husband Tom, daughter Vicki of Santa Rosa, son Craig of Chino Hills, and brother Donald Peterson of Manteca, California. A memorial service will be held on September 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Cortner Chapel in Redlands.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 18, 2019