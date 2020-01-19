|
August 15, 1930 - January 4, 2020 Joan was born on August 15, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri and spent her life creating magic and memories for her children, her grandchildren, her friends and family, and many others who relied on her as a mother figure. An only child born in the Depression, Joan was the only grandchild for many years, sharing the affections from her grandmothers and her many aunts and uncles. After relocating to Colorado, in 1954 she met and married Jack Pfeiffer, who became the love of her life for the rest of her life. With the birth of their first son, Patrick, the young family moved to the Northeast, welcoming three more children, Michael, Susan and Kate, before finally settling in Upland, California. Joan became a fixture in her town, serving on multiple committees through National Charity League and her childrens' elementary, middle and high schools. Once her youngest child left for college, she began a brief career at Harvey Mudd College in the development office, showing academics how to create magic for their events. She was a consummate hostess, always making guests feel welcome, whether at her home or at the family's getaway spot in Baja. Never underdressed for any event, she was warm and welcoming to all who crossed her path. She lovingly doled out advice, whether you asked for it or not. And that advice was always spot-on, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She is survived by her daughters Susan Levinson (Barry) and Kate Lohuis (Dirk), her grandchildren Sara Pfeiffer, Kevin Pfeiffer, Jack Pfeiffer, Paige Lohuis, Brooke Lohuis, and Brett Levinson. She was preceded by her son Michael Pfeiffer and her loving husband of 61 years, Jack Pfeiffer. There will be a memorial for Joan at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1231 E. Chapman Avenue, Fullerton, California on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 19, 2020