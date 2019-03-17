Home

Joan Sherman Obituary
JOAN SHERMAN If I had one word to describe Joan Sherman, it would be "Loving". She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and dear friends that became part of the family. On Tuesday March 12th, at the age of 79, Joan peacefully passed away. If you ever had the chance to sit and listen to some of her stories, you would see the way her face would light up with love when she talked about her sons Mike and John, or daughters Tina and Carol. Or how she had an almost glow about her when playing with her great grandchildren. And of course, the way she loved and took care of her grandchildren, whether they lived 1,000 miles away or in the same house. She had more than enough love to go around. Grandma "BRB", you will be dearly missed. The services and viewing will take place Saturday March 23rd at Fontana Mortuary, 8030 Mango Ave. Fontana 92336. The Viewing will start at 12:30 and the services will start at 3:30. Please join the family after the services to celebrate Joan's life at her home, 9605 Mango Ave. Fontana 92335.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
