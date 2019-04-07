San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Joanne Balcom
Joanne (Sprague) Balcom

JOANNE (SPRAGUE) BALCOM Joanne was called home to be with her Savior on Monday, March 25th. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jim, her sons Ken and Gary, her daughters Jill Fraley and Lori Duggan and their spouses, her sisters Eleanor Sturzen and Carol Stanner, her brother Harold Sprague and his wife Karen, 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service was held at Heritage Baptist Church on March 24th. To leave an on-line condolence please visit www.Bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
