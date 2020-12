Joanne Marie (Kai) Burling June 7, 1931 - November 13, 2020 Age 89, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away at her home on November 13, 2020. Joanne was born in Pender, Nebraska. She married William Lee Burling in Nebraska and they moved to San Bernardino in 1956. She was very active in her church, Lutheran Church of Our Savior. She is survived by her brother, Roy, of Nebraska, son Roy, of Oregon, her daughter Kay, of San Bernardino, 5 granddaughters and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her son Guy. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on December 10th at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 5050 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA.





