November 28, 1930 - January 23, 2020 Joanne, 89, of Upland, CA, died peacefully on January 23, 2020, at Oak Park Manor, Claremont, surrounded by her loved ones. Jo, as she preferred to be called, was born on November 28, 1930 in Seattle, Washington to Charles and Llewellyn McKellar. She was one of six children. From Seattle the family relocated to Chula Vista, and then ended up in Upland, with no doubt several stops in between. She graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA in 1948. She married her longtime friend and love of 63 years, Francis C. Brennan, who preceded her in death in 2015. Jo was also an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Upland, CA. Joanne was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandmother/Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. Jo was a homemaker who wore many hats with many titles. She also had a flair for cooking. Joanne was well known for her "Taco Saturdays." Her home was always filled with family members and friends who were eager to enjoy her world-famous tacos. Joanne believed in not having anyone ever have an empty plate or leave her home hungry. Just ask Mark Hurley who she believed that his starting plate should have a minimum of four tacos. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals, grandparent's day and any other functions. She never turned down the opportunity to bake cookies or cupcakes for classroom parties. Joanne is survived by her children, famously known as the "Brennan's." The Brennan clan consists of, Mike Brennan of Bakersfield, CA, Stevie Kennedy (Patrick) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Frank Brennan (Rosy) Upland, CA, and Danni Gilley (Dave) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. She will be sadly missed by her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 877 N. Campus Ave., Upland, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment will follow at Bellevue Mausoleum. Lucy you will always be in our hearts! Thank you so very much for always loving us.
