JOAQUIN "JACK" CORONA Jack passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home in San Bernardino, CA at the age of 89. Jack was a lifetime resident of San Bernardino and a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and worked for the Department of Defense for 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rosalie Corona; daughter, Judith Ann Benda (Rudolph H.) of Pasadena; sister, Lu Molner of Highland; 2 grandchildren, Rudolph J. Benda, Audrey Rose Benda; 10 nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held with interment following at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of own choice. To leave a condolence on Jack's Memorial Page, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
