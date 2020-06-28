Joe "Pepe" Sanchez Of Rancho Cucamonga, died at the age of 90 peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on June 17, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1929 in Santa Monica, CA. At the age of 7 he moved to Cucamonga. He is survived by his wife Mary "Tidie" Sanchez of 68 years. His children, Robert Sanchez (Jennie), Rebecca Sanchez, Yolanda Hernandez, and he was preceded in death by sons, Louie Sanchez (Velia) and Paul Sanchez. He had 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-children. He retired from Sunkist Growers where he was employed for many years. He will be greatly missed by all that loved him.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store