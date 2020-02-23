Home

Joe Alex Martinez entered Heaven on Feb. 12, 2020. He was at home surrounded by his loving family. He fought a courageous battle for 15 months against Glioblastoma, brain cancer. With his trust in the Lord he was prepared to put his life in God's hands as long as he knew his family was happy and loved. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Penny; his son Joe Martinez Jr.(Bobbi Jo); his daughter Chandra Lujan (Ed); granddaughter Celyna Lujan; grandson Joe Martinez III; brothers Dan Martinez and Steve Martinez and sister Virginia Martinez and their families and many wonderful friends. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Chino Valley Community Church on March 21st at 1p.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
