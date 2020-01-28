|
|
Joe G. "Bardo" Salazar March 12, 1935 - Jan.14, 2020 Joe Salazar, 84, of Loma Linda passed away on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his beloved companion of 40+ years Natty Lopez, his daughter Dorie Myers, his son Kelly Salazar and his step sons Andy Lopez, Nicholas Lopez and his daughter in law Jennifer Lopez, his sisters Barbara Atkinson and Eleanor Moody, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grand children. He is preceeded in death by his son Gregory Salazar and his mother Lindy Salazar. He was a Redlands High School graduate. Shortly after high school he went to serve his country in the US Army as a para trooper in the Korean War. He was a Lath & Plaster contractor for 50+ years. His hobbies included golfing, fishing and cruising the streets with his dearest friend Larry "Dewey" Helton. Joe will be greatly missed by many. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands starting at 10:00am, Prayer service at 11:30am to 12:30pm. Celebration Of Life Reception to follow at the American Legion Post 650 in Redlands, California from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. Peace I leave you; my peace I give you Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. John 14:27
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 28, 2020