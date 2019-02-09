San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
 Joe Leon passed away on January 31st 2019 at the age of 86. Born in San Bernardino, Ca on 03/19/1932 to Lorenzo and Manuela Leon, he was one of ten children. Joe served in the Air Force and made a career as a Computer Specialist. He leaves behind his wife Emma Leon, sons Ronald Hernandez (Cindy), Mark Leon, Norman Leon (Yvonne), Andrew Leon, siblings and 4 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren. Joe will be deeply missed by many. Services on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 Mt. View Cemetery 8am (viewing), immediately followed by mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Bernardino..
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
