John Almaraz Florez Obituary
12/20/1922 - 12/19/2019 It is with sincere sorrow we announce the passing of John Almaraz Florez, the cornerstone of our family. John passed away on December 19th, one day prior to his 97th birthday. He was preceded to heaven earlier this year by his loving wife Vera. John was a devoted father to his five children: John "Butch" (departed), Robert (departed), Edward, Gloria (Alex) Quintero, & Corrina (Steve) Mora. He took extreme pride in his family and being Grandpa John to 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. John was born to Fernanda Almaraz in El Paso, Texas. Fernanda followed her heart to California when John was a toddler. Sadly, John lost his mother to illness as a small child. The Gallegos family of Hanford, CA, invited John into their home and raised him. As a very young man, he learned to work hard. One of his first jobs was a picker in the fields of Central California. It was in one of the field camps where he crossed paths with the Espinoza family and Vera, the woman he would love for all-time. They married on June 11 in 1941, and as young newlyweds, moved to Pomona. They loved deeply and lived inseparably for over 77 years. In 1942 World War II arrived, John served an appointment as a guard at the Los Angeles County Fairgrounds, which was deemed the Pomona Assembly Center. After the war, John concentrated on his trade skills and entered construction; he was a proud member of the Labors' International Union of North America. During his years in construction, John steadied many buildings across the region from Cal Poly Pomona to Disneyland. He was also a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Pomona Police Parents Association. John was the strong patriarch to his family, a good friend, a man with a long-standing relationship with his Savior Jesus Christ. He will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, and unconditional love. Family and friends may join us during the visitation on Sunday, December 29, from 5:00 8:00 pm at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona. The prayer of the Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. A Burial Mass at St. Madeline Catholic Church in Pomona will be on Monday, December 30, at 10:00 am, followed by interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pomona.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 27, 2019
