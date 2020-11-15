John (Jan) Anthony Nylander John (Jan) Anthony Nylander was born in Detroit, Michigan to Leonard Nylander and Georgia Dufrisne on February 8, 1935. Despite the careful watch of his brilliant and caring doctor, Dr. Lisa Choi-Flores, he died from the coronavirus on August 25, 2020. Jan was a character: intelligent, mysterious, questioning, curious, teasing, and loving. Well-educated, he earned an A.A. degree from Chaffey Junior College, a B.A. from the University of La Verne, an M.A. from the University of Oregon, and a doctorate from Loma Linda University. His two main occupations were serving as a probation officer and as a teacherfrom levels junior high to college. Jan was fortunate to have fun and fabulous sisters-in-law: Gwen Siebken and Kay (Don) Frankson; a cousin, Nikki Nylander; loving nieces and nephews: Faith LaValle, Claudia (Dave) Jonas, Mike and John Darland. His god children, Messiah and Jerome Saxton, and their mother, Koko Jackson, looked forward to his big hugsand sometimes his advice. Like a granddaughter and great grandson, Bridgett and Kayden (6) Ayala, learned to look forward to Jan's teasing and jokes. Nan Hazen Shirey was a best friend from drama days at Chaffey College for over 60 years. Swimming, shooting, reading, and bowling gave him pleasure; however, he was most proud of publishing his first novel at age 84. Coffee, guns, classical music, and writing were some of his greatest loves; however, family was most important to him. He loved his wife of 58 years, Sally, and his sons, Erik (Cynthia) Nylander and Todd Nylander. (In the last few years, Erik and Jan were like best of friends, traveling together, and spending Saturdays target practicing.) His marvelous granddaughters: Amber Nylander, Marissa (Gib) Villegas, and Heather Nylander brought him much pride, joy, and intellectual stimulus. And Jan was thrilled with his amazing great grandchildren: Sophia (5), Jeremy (3), and Melody (7 months). Jan considered himself a lucky man to have been blessed wth so many friends and relatives. We will love and miss him until we meet again in Heaven.





