Long time Chino Dairyman John Bootsma passed away January 19,2020 after a short bout with cancer. He was born April 2, 1949 in Upland, California and attended Chino High School. After high school he started raising calves and eventually got his own dairy. He married his high school sweetheart Essie Swires and they have two children Chastity Vermeer and son-in law Steve, grandchildren Travis, Madelyn, Katelyn and Emmalyn; son, Jason and granddaughter Haley; acquired son Chris Vermeer and his wife Joleen, grandchildren Cole, Aidden and Evvy. John was devoted to family and friends and will be truly missed. Services will be held on January 25th at 10:30am at Cornerstone Community Church in Wildomar, 34570 Monte Vista Drive 92595.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 23, 2020