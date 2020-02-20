|
December 22, 1937 - February 8, 2020 John Albert Branton, Air Force, Master Sergeant, Retired, aged 82, known to his family as PoPo, went to be with our Lord on February 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife whom he loved and cherished for 45 years, Dorothy Jean; two sons, John (Christina) of Asheville, NC, and Mike (Pam) of Taylorsville, NC; two step-daughters, Sharon (Peter) of San Bernardino, CA, and Deborah (Wade) of San Bernardino, CA; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. John was born on December 22, 1937 in China Grove, North Carolina to Ida Gay and William Fred Branton. At age 17 John joined the Air Force and travelled to many countries in a 24 year career. John retired as a Master Sergeant and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. John's two sons, John and Mike were born in Scotland while John was in the Air Force. After his career in the Air Force John became a forklift mechanic for 19 years. John was a member of the San Bernardino Elk's Lodge #836 for over 20 years. John's volunteer work was recognized with the Elk of the Year award in 1996-97. John devoted 20 years of volunteer work to sick and needy children through many charities, The Make a Difference Foundation was dear to his heart. John and Jean enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and were members of the Stag Ring Elks RV club where they developed close friends for life. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the San Bernardino Elk's Lodge #836 at 2PM. Donations to The Make a Difference Foundation in John's name are welcome.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 20, 2020