|
|
Adam John Castillo Adam J. Castillo went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. An avid car enthusiast, he was one of the founding members of the Cities Finest Car Club, and designed the groups logo. He also had a knack for working with electronics. His humorous, caring, friendly and charismatic nature made him stand out from the crowd and light up even the darkest of rooms. Adam spent most of his time with family, friends and treasured the time he had with his grandchildren. He was medically retired from the County Government Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Amparo Castillo; and his grandson baby Adam R. Castillo. Adam is survived by his two sons Joesph (Karina) and Raymond Castillo. His four grandchildren, Joseph, Felicity, Destiny and Serenity Castillo. He is also survived by his siblings; Connie (Ronnie) Villapando, Anna (Michael) Hawkes, Patrick Castillo and sister-in-law Susan Castillo (Randy's widow). Adam leaves behind a host of relatives. Viewing services will be held at Colton Funeral Home, Colton, CA on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-10pm. Funeral mass will be held at 11am at San Salvador Catholic Church in Colton, CA on Friday, August 30, 2019. Internment will be at Hermosa Memorial Gardens in Colton following the mass.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 28, 2019