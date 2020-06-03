1945 - 2020 On November 7, 1945 one great man was born to William Henry and Minnie Gosney. John was the second of eleven children. John and Betty were married on March 14, 1981. John brought to the marraige 2 sons, Betty brought 4 sons. They have greatly enjoyed their 8 grandchildren, 2 of which they raised (Sarah and Bret Jr.), and 7 great grandchildren along with 2 bonuses. Can't forget the host of nieces and nephews. John was a local well known general contractor. John and Betty had both retired as owners of Gosney Construction in December 2015. Services will be held at the Gosney Residence on June 9. Viewing from 3-6 p.m. with the celebration of life to follow. We are asking that everyone follow the 6 ft rule and to wear a mask.





