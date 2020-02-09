San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
JOHN "PUZZY" CLAIRMONT John "Puzzy" Clairmont was born September 13, 1927 in Lanesborough, Massachusetts and passed away January 24, 2020 at the age of 92 at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital in Loma Linda, CA. He is survived by his daughter Dale Ann Huffman; his sons John R. Clairmont and Allen Clairmont; his grandchildren Michelle Hale and Jason Huffman and his great grandchildren Nyles Huffman, Jackson Hale and Sydney Hale. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Jane Clairmont. He will be greatly missed by many. Services will be at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel on February 13th at 11:30am followed by a full military service at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:30pm and a Celebration of Life Reception at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in San Bernardino at 3:00 PM.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
