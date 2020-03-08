|
|
John (Jack) Denis O'Neil July 30, 1940 - February 12, 2020 Age 79, of Alta Loma, CA, passed away on February 12, 2020 at Kaiser Riverside Hospital from heart failure. Jack was born in Boston, the son of John Bernard O'Neil and Margaret F. Sullivan. He attended Boston Latin High School. Upon graduating from Boston University in 1962 with a BS in Engineering Management from the College of Industrial Engineering, Jack went on to Rensselaer Polytechnic in Troy, New York to earn his MS. Jack worked for General Electric in Pennsylvania and Evandale, Ohio. He moved to Ontario, CA to work for GE at the Ontario Airport in 1967. In 1968 Jack met Mary in September at a social group at Our Lady of Assumption in Claremont. They were engaged in November. At this time GE wanted Jack to return to Cincinnati. Jack left GE and went to work for Hughes Aircraft in Culver City as an engineer. Mary and Jack married in June 1969 at Our Lady of Assumption. Jack attended USC to earn his doctorate. In 1970 Jack joined Cal Poly Pomona faculty in the College of Engineering in the Industrial and Manufacturing Department. This was the start of a 33 year career. Professor O'Neil thoroughly enjoyed teaching. Jack and Mary hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the IME department students and faculty for 29 years. Jack retired in December 2002. Jack enjoyed black & white photography, earthquake study by building his own seismograph, woodworking by building his own hutch cabinet and coffee table among other things, gardening - fruit trees, rose garden, and traveling with his wife, Mary, on six continents for fishing and hunting. Jack is survived by his wife, Mary. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary last June. Viewing will be held on March 11, 2020 from 5 - 8 pm, Rosary at 6 pm at Stone's Funeral Home, 355 E. 9th Street, Upland, 91786. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 12, 10:00 am at St. Anthony. Interment and reception to follow at Bellevue, 1240 W. G St., Ontario, CA 91762 In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Cal Poly Pomona, IME Dept., Jack O'Neil Scholarship, Pomona, 91768 OR Bridges to Home Ministry, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 2110 San Antonio, Upland, 91784.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 8, 2020