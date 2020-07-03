John (Jack) Dotson November 14, 1936 - June 22, 2020 John (Jack) Dotson, age 83, of Upland, CA, passed away at home on June 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He fought a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on November 14, 1936. He graduated from The University of Iowa in 1958. In 1960, he married Sherry LeMoine in Waterloo and they moved their family to Claremont, California in 1977. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 17th. Jack enjoyed playing golf, spending time with friends and family and cheering for the Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. He was a kind man to everyone and had an amazing appreciation for the simple things in life. Jack will forever be loved and remembered. He is survived by his wife, 2 sons, Dave Dotson (Dana) of Pleasanton, CA and Mike Dotson (Melanie) of San Ramon, CA, a daughter, Sue Tracey (Tom) of Yorba Linda, CA and 8 grandchildren. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be given to City of Hope, 1500 E Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010 in his memory or online: ourhope.cityofhope.org/dotson