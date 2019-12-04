|
June 28, 1933 - November 19, 2019 John James "Jack" Ross, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at home with his wife and children around him after a long brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 86 years old. Jack was born on June 28, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri to John Charles Ross and Leatha Stanfil Ross. He lived in the St. Louis area until his graduation from University High School in 1951. He joined the Army after high school and served during the Korean War. Jack had a great sense of humor and was a good storyteller. He loved to share his vivid, humorous anecdotes of his teenage years, boot camp and the Army with family and friends. Jack also loved to dance and became a ballroom dance instructor during his high school years. While stationed in El Paso, Texas he taught ballroom dance at a studio where he met Nicki, the love of his life, who also taught ballroom dance. After a whirlwind courtship, Jack and Nicki were married on February 14, 1954 and together they embarked on a lifetime adventure of 65 years. After the Army, Jack attended college and graduated from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He received his Master's in Business Administration from California State University Fullerton. Jack worked in the Aerospace industry for several years and developed an abiding love of optical design and engineering. He also wanted to have his own business. He bought a small business, Rolyn Optics, which he successfully expanded into a business with worldwide commercial connections. Due to business necessities and their love of travel, Jack and Nicki traveled around the world. He was an excellent amateur photographer and took many beautiful pictures documenting their adventures. He loved to say he had been on all the continents and major seas. Jack was preceded in death by his parents John and Leatha (Stanfil) Ross, brother Bill Eatherton and sisters Myrna Ross, Betty Leible and Marlen White. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nicki, son James Lee "Jim" Ross, daughter-in-law Debbie Ross, four grandchildren: Kelly Lee Bishop, Ami Lee Perry, Jimi Lee Ross, John Lee Ross and seven grandchildren. John was greatly loved and will be deeply missed and remembered in our hearts and memories.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 4, 2019