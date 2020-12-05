1/
John McConnell
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nov. 19, 1945 - Dec. 1, 2020 John Wesley McConnell died Dec. 1 in San Dimas, CA following a lengthy illness. He was 75. Born Nov. 19, 1945 in Chicago, John was raised in Pomona. Receiving music lessons from age 5, he began a career as a professional musician at age 18. He was lead vocalist/harmonicist for a number of local rock bands, including The Flys, Bongo Straits and Billy Proulx and the Crew. He performed at the LA County Fair, and a number of Southland clubs including The House of Blues in Los Angeles. John was also a gifted songwriter whose songs were recorded on several albums. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mae, and his brother Paul. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, grandson Shane, brothers Jim and Dave, sister Dottie, their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a friend to all who met him. A celebration of John's life and music will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved