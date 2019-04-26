|
11/25/1940 - 4/22/2019 John Phillip Boal passed away after a long battle with chronic pain and other health conditions. The eldest son, born to parents James and Marian on 11.25.40 and raised in Inglewood CA, John was a role model to siblings Judy, Jerry, and Jeff. John served in the Navy '58-'63. John & Nancy (Wirz) married 10.21.61 with children John Dan Tim and Susanna, and 10 grandchildren. He was an active volunteer in the community, reading to elementary school children at 3 schools weekly for 35 years, and donating 36 gallons of blood. He enjoyed collecting many treasures. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his humor, generosity, and kindness. Service at 4.29.19 11am, Foothill Bible Church 1330 W15th St Upland
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 26, 2019