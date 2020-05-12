December 2, 1953 - April 30, 2020 John F. Prentice, of Redlands, California and Baja, California, died peacefully at home in Baja, California. Born to Rita and George Prentice, John was raised in Corona, California. A dedicated and smart student, John earned his Bachelor of Science in 1975 from Cal Poly Pomona and soon afterward became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant. In 1980, he married the love of his life, Melody Cissna. Together they shared almost forty years of marriage and a love of travel, skiing, boating and golf, both as a couple and with good friends. Their adventures spanned the globe but for John, a gentle raconteur, their trips to Europe and South Africa inspired the most memorable stories. John was active in his chosen career as a CPA for more than 40 years. He joined Eadie & Payne, LLP as a staff accountant in 1976 and between 2000 and 2017 served as the firm's managing partner before retiring. He touched many lives through his work and was known for his humor, warmth, intelligence, and optimistic outlook. Always a believer in people coming together for the better good, John lent his time, leadership skills, and wit to Rotary Club of San Bernardino, and Inland Action. He made lifelong friends through his associations in professional accounting, agricultural, and construction trade groups. In the same way that John was dedicated to his clients and his colleagues at Eadie & Payne, he was passionate about his family and friends. John is survived by his wife Melody, mother Rita Prentice, and brothers Dan (Sharon) Prentice, Joe (Sue) Prentice, and Jim Prentice. He will also be fondly remembered by his loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends for his generosity, kind spirit and often unsolicited financial advice. Condolences and inquiries about an upcoming Celebration of Life in June, or when current Social Distancing restrictions allow us to safely gather, can be sent to CelebratingJFP@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor John's legacy of generosity may contribute to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 26, Rdls, CA 92373 or redlands.salvationarmy.org, or San Bernardino Rotary Foundation (PO Box 894, San Bdno 92402); reference John Prentice.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 12, 2020.