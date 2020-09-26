02/10/1942 - 09/19/2020 A longtime resident of Claremont, California, Ernie Simpson went home to be with our Lord after a short but brave battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and first wife of forty-six years, Jill. He is survived by his second wife, Joan, his only son Jeff (Shawnna), stepsons Bryan (Denise) Haskell and Brent (Kelly) Haskell and grandchildren: Kyle, Jeffery, Aidan, Caitlin, Morgan, Brittney, Brooke and Brad. Ernie was born the only child of John and Alice Simpson in Toledo, Ohio. After completing his BS, MS and PhD at the University of New Mexico he joined the Chemistry department at Cal Poly Pomona, where he enjoyed teaching Organic Chemistry, and served as the Director of Cooperative Education from 1980-2001. He was selected for the "Exceptional Merit Service Award" at Cal Poly, as well as receiving "Outstanding advisor in the College of Science" and his co-op program was chosen best in state. Ernie's passion for science thrived as well as his love for wine. He was an active member of the American Society of Enology and Viticulture and served on the editorial review board committee for the societies journal. He has a published California wine guide and was an active member of the Wine Educators and American Wine Society. Ernie was a recipient of the prestigious award of excellence in Chemical Science by the ACS, American Chemical Society, where he also held a chair. Ernie's love for Science and wine was only matched by his passion for sports. He loved Angel's Baseball and served as a basketball referee for the Foothill Citrus Basketball Officials Association, where he refereed boys and girls basketball for a career span of fifty eight years. He received the coveted Ed Lindsay Memorial Award honoring his dedication and service merit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cal Poly Pomona men and women's basketball athletic department in his name. A private service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held, when permitted, at Cal Poly. Date and time TBD





