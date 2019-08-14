|
11/08/1958 - 07/04/2019 Jon, 60, fought a short battle with colon cancer and passed on July 4th, 2019. Jon had a livelong passion for motorcycles. Until his diagnosis in late February he was riding race bikes at several tracks, mentoring a few young racers and riding his dirt bike. He was also a meticulous and brilliant motorcycle mechanic. Jon was a commercial truck driver with decades of experience. He ended his long driving career with a prized job at Monster Energy. He pulled a show rig to many events all around the country. He enjoyed an occasional cigar, classic TV shows and loved being outside. We all miss his quirky humor and attention to detail. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Bill (Shorty) Slobom. He is survived by two brothers, Mark and Paul and a sister, Kathryn, four nephews, Kyle, Tyler, Travis and Trent. He stayed in touch with his ex-wife, Wendy Corlett, as they shared the same beliefs and a lasting committment. Family is having a private event at a favorite racetrack.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 14, 2019