December 27, 1975 - May 10, 2020 Jonathan Michael Weeks, 44, passed away May 10, 2020 in Nashville, TN. He was born December 27, 1975 in San Bernardino. After graduating from Christian High School of San Bernardino (1994), Jonathan earned his B.S. in Computer Science (2001) from California State University, San Bernardino, and his Project Management Professional certification (2008). Jonathan began his career in his hometown at San Bernardino Community Hospital and served for 18+ years with Dignity Health. Jonathan's professional pursuits took him to San Jose and Phoenix, and he later made his home in Nashville. Jonathan was known not only for his excellence as senior IT director, but also for his playful, generous spirit. He loved to travel the world with friends and regularly contributed to local fundraising and benevolent projects. Jonathan will be sorely missed by his family and wide circle of friends. Jonathan is predeceased by his brother, Andrew C. Weeks (2004). He is survived by his parents, Clarence "Bud" and Patricia Weeks; his siblings, Timothy Weeks, Wendy Mena, and Emilee (Weeks) Ames; and his nephew and niece, Wyatt and Katie Seeger. A Celebration of Life service will be held online via Zoom on Sunday, June 14, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Details will be posted on the Facebook page, "In Loving Memory of Jonathan 'Bobby' Weeks."





