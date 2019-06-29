|
December 13, 1932 - June 19, 2019 Joretta Griffin, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019. She was the wife of the Rev. Darel Griffin, and served by his side in ministry for the 50 years of their marriage. She is survived by Darel, their children Cynthia (Obed), Chris (Marge), Bill (Dee), and Sue (Brad), and many dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joretta's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 5, at 2 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of Upland.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 29, 2019