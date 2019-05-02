|
|
JORGE KLEBER PEREZ February 23, 1935-April 27, 2019 Jorge Kleber Perez was born in Huigra, Ecuador. He married the love of his life, Maria on December 30, 1960. He is survived by his beloved wife, daughters Candy and Wendy, grandson Lucas, his brother Fausto, three sisters Martha, Carmen, and Cecilia, nieces, and nephews. He loved education, Ecuador, and family. He was always smiling or telling a good joke/story. Services will be held at Richardson Peterson Funeral in Ontario on Friday, May 3 at 1pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 2, 2019