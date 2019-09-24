|
JOELLEN JORIS JoEllen Joris, always known as Jody to her friends, passed peacefully Sept 22 at the blessed age of 90. She spent her last weeks surrounded by her family while ending a battle with pancreatic cancer. The eldest of two sisters, she was born Nov 14, 1928 to Fritz and Dorothy Kerr, in Phoenix, Arizona. When she was 7, the family moved to San Bernardino where she would meet and marry Kenny Joris. They raised three children and enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Kenny's death in 2012. She truly loved her growing family as 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren were added. She considered her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families as dear as her own and treasured the close relationships she shared with them. Jody delighted in life, family and her friends. She never turned down an opportunity to go someplace new or return to a favorite place, always making friends wherever she went. She was very curious, loved to read, preferred the road less traveled, and was always ready to explore a new rock formation or tide pool. Jody had a great love of nature and cared for myriad injured/orphaned animals and hand-fed innumerable baby creatures. Since 2012 Jody lived with her sister and lifelong best friend Patricia, in Sun Lakes, Banning. The sisters relished this new phase of life, making wonderful new friends. Jody had a steadfast belief and devotion in her Lord. She converted to Orthodox Christianity later in life, embracing it fully, finding even deeper meaning in her faith and great joy in her new community. She is survived by her sister Patricia Boynton, her three children JoEtta Cobb (husband Andy), Jeffery Joris, and Kent Joris (wife Cindy), 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, dancing blue eyes, genuine warmth and joyful spirit. JoEllen's funeral will be held at St. Andrew Orthodox Christian Church, 4700 Canyon Crest Dr., Riverside on Sept 25, at 10 am, burial and reception following.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 24, 2019