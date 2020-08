Jose "Joe" Barrientos May 22, 1945 - August 18, 2020 Age 75 went to the Lord on Aug. 18. Survived by four sisters, children Dolores, Joe, Al, Diana, grandchild Chelsea and great grandchild Kennedy. Born in MEX then made his home CA. Hard worker, loving husband and father. He enjoyed life and always had a joke to tell. Forever in our hearts. Say hi to Mom for us. 9094501483





