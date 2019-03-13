|
JOSE ANTONIO "MOCO" GARCIA
Jose Antonio "Moco" Garcia passed away peacefully at home Feb. 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Teresa Garcia. He was the eldest of 12 silbings and is remembered by his mother Francisca De Garcia, his daughter Angelita, 4 sons Armando, Antonio, Jose "Boy" and Augie. Viewing will be held March 14th from 4-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Mission Chapel, 1798 N. "D" St. San Bernardino. Services will be held on March 15th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, 265 W. 25th St. S.B. 92405. Interment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 13, 2019