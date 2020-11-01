1/3
Jose G. Villarreal Sr.
JOSE G. VILLARREAL SR. Born July 8, 1945 in Tamaulipas, Mexico and passed October 17, 2020 in San Bernardino, Ca. Survived by his wife Eleanor Villarreal and his five children: Gloria Mata, Joann Mc Voy, Rudy Marquez, Manuel Marquez, and Jose Villarreal Jr. Jose is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 5 at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel. Chapel Services will be held Friday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel followed by a Graveside Service at Riverside National Cemetery.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
