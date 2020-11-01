JOSE G. VILLARREAL SR. Born July 8, 1945 in Tamaulipas, Mexico and passed October 17, 2020 in San Bernardino, Ca. Survived by his wife Eleanor Villarreal and his five children: Gloria Mata, Joann Mc Voy, Rudy Marquez, Manuel Marquez, and Jose Villarreal Jr. Jose is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 5 at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel. Chapel Services will be held Friday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel followed by a Graveside Service at Riverside National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store