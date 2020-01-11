|
|
JOSEPH BERNARD "BERNIE" LEMAY and KATHERINE MCKEE "KAY" LEMAY Bernie was born on Nov. 13, 1917 in Calumet, Michigan. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated from La Crosse State Teachers College in 1941, where he lettered in Diving and Gymnastics. He was particularly accomplished on the rings. He began teaching in Sturgeon Bay, Michigan and entered the Army when the school year ended after Pearl Harbor. He rose to the rank of Captain and was transferred to March Field in Riverside. Kay was born on September 2, 1924 in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended Messic High School and Blue Mountain College in Mississippi. She had begun employment with Standard Oil in Baton Rouge, Louisiana when she joined her mother and step father in moving to Riverside, California. She took employment in the infirmary at March Field, where she met her husband Bernie. Bernie and Kay were married at March Field on March 5, 1946. They bought a house in Del Rosa in 1946 and Bernie began teaching at Highland Junior High School in Fall, 1946. During the Korean War, Bernie was called back into the service and served a year on Okinawa. Once her kids were all in school, Kay returned to school herself and graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Anthropology. She went on to a teaching career that lasted over 25 years and included a Master's degree from Cal State San Bernardino. Bernie taught as an adjunct professor for over 20 years. They were lifelong members of Saint Anne's Catholic Community. Kay taught at Hillside Elementary, Del Vallejo and Curtis Middle School; Bernie taught at Highland and Shandin Hills Junior High Schools as well as Valley College. Kay was active for many years in the Del Rosa Women's Club. Bernie's passion was golf. Bernie and Kay were preceded in death by their daughter, Kathy Ballard. They are survived by their daughter, Suzan Gromoll of Setauket, New York and son John of Grand Terrace, six grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. There will be a rosary held Wed., January 15th at 6pm, with reception to follow at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 East Highland Ave., San Bernardino.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020