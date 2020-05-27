Joseph Atencio
JOSEPH D. ATENCIO Age 87, of Highland, CA, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Redlands, CA. Joe is survived by his son Raymond (Lynne) Atencio of Highland; granddaughter, Shannon (Jarrod) Brown; grandsons, Raymond (Yazmin) Atencio, II and Joseph (Anaeli) Atencio and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by loving wife Christine of 57 years. She passed away in 2016. Joe retired as a TSGT from the USAF after 23 years. After his retirement, he became employed with the Social Security Office, retiring from there after 25 years. Born and raised in CO. and then entered the USAF. During that time he married Christine. After his discharge from the military, the family made their home in Highland, CA. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thu., May 28, 2020 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA. 92404. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Montecito Memorial Park, 3510 E. Washington Ave., Colton, CA. To leave an online condolence please visit www.bobbittchapel.com


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 27, 2020.
