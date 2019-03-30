JOSEPH MARQUEZ May 29, 1972 - March 13, 2019 Joseph was greeted by the Lord on March 13, 2019. He was 46. He is survived by his wife Kathy and his cat Damien, his mom and dad Lupe & Daniel Marquez of San Bernardino. Two sisters, Rita Marquez, Carol (Frank) Perez, two nieces, Corrina Ramos and Selena Perez. Three nephews, Vidal and Ty Marquez, Francisco Perez III, four stepsons, one step daughter, four step grandchildren, and many more relatives and friends. He Graduated from St. Anthony School and from Cajon high school, received his AA degree from San Bernardino Valley College: he also attended the lighthouse school for the blind. Joseph worked security (Pro-Tec) for his brother Daniel Marquez who preceded him in Death: he also worked for San Manuel, Morongo Casino and Loma Linda University Hospital. Joseph you will truly be missed Rest in peace! Visitations will be Tuesday April 2nd at Mt. View Mortuary from 4pm to 8 pm. Funeral services will be at 10 am on Wednesday April 3rd followed by burial at 11:30 at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E Highland Ave. San Bernardino, 92404. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary