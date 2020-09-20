Josephine was born in San Bernardino, Ca on April 22, 1942 and passed away on July 25, 2020 at Redlands Comm. Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vicente H. & Beatrice Q. Diaz, her brother Richard Diaz and sister Mary Louise Diaz. She is survived by her husband Steven and her daughter Mary Monica, sisters Cecilia (Cece) Ramirez and Patricia Ann (Marcel) Schuller, her mother-in-law Betty Foster, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends. Josie attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and graduated from St. Bernardine HS in 1960. During high school & after she volunteered at a daycare/nursery in San Bernardino run by the Sisters of the Poor, a religious order from Mexico. She joined the novitiate from Dec. 1960 to Oct 1972 and then began working for Harris Co. In 1974 she began her career for the City of San Bernardino at the Feldhym Central Library, then transferred to Building and Safety/Code Compliance, Parks and Recreation and for the San Bernardino Police Dept as a Comm. Service Officer from 1992 to her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed classic movies, cooking and sewing and she had a beautiful singing voice. She loved decorating for the holidays and enjoyed making cookies for her co workers. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 10a.m at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E Highland Ave., San Bernardino, Ca 92404. No reception will be held because of Covid19 concerns. Please be considerate of others and wear a mask.





