More Obituaries for Josephine Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (Josie) Torres

Josephine (Josie) Torres Obituary
JOSEPHINE (JOSIE) TORRES Josephine (Josie) Torres was born on July 18, 1925 in Santa Monica, CA and resided most of her life in San Bernardino. She was a graduate of San Bernardino High School. She worked in a clerical capacity for Norton Air Force Base, the County of San Bernardino, and the State of California. She retired from Patton State Hospital where she worked as a medical transcriber. She was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grand- mother. Josie is survived by her son David (Sheila) Torres; grandchildren Rebecca Harvey and Sarah Huml; great- grandchildren Michaela, Ana, Ryan, and Olivia. Josie is also survived by her sisters Virginia Avila, Esther Gomez, and brother Robert Armenta. Josie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Torres, her parents Rafaela and Anastacio Ysaac, step-father Ygnacio Armenta, and siblings Ophelia, Lupe, Amy, and Ygnacio Jr. Funeral services will be on December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
