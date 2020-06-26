Josie Rizo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 17, 1939 - June 17, 2020 Josephine Cerda Rizo passed away on June 17, 2020, at San Antonio Regional Hospital. She was born on November 17, 1939, to Jim and Connie Cerda. She grew up in Pomona, California, with her 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fred Rizo, her daughters, Judy Gonzales and Jackie Lopez, and her son, Joey Rizo. She raised her children, 13 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren in Chino, California, where she co-owned El Rancho Grande Restaurant for 30 years. Our Lady of Guadalupe in Chino, Ca. Friday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 9:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona, Ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved