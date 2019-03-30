|
|
Anita Joy Dimery-Riley July 24, 1927 - March 16, 2019 Anita Joy Dimery-Riley passed away on March 16th 2019 at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband Richard Riley, her son, Charles Slaughter and his wife, Tracy, her son Rudolph Dimery and her grandchildren, Lauren Dimery, Charles Slaughter and Sara Slaughter. She is also survived by her brother John Watson and sister, Mary Abalos, as well as many other relatives. Anita was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where her passion was working with incarcerated youth through Prison Ministry and being a member of the Eula B. Wheeler Mission Circle. She was also active in many community organizations, including the Urban League and Adrianettes. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31st from 3 p.m. to 7p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1575 N 17th Street, San Bernardino. The service will also be held at New Hope on Monday, April 1st at 10a.m. Internment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 2nd at 9:30 a.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 30, 2019